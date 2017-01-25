PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Italy's state-owned train operator Trenitalia entered into a partnership with FirstGroup Plc on Tuesday to bid for two new UK rail franchises in its second move in two weeks into the sector.

Oil producer EnQuest Plc has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in BP Plc's Magnus oil field and surrounding assets in the North Sea, financed through future returns, as it pursues its strategy of trying to breathe new life into old fields.

HSBC Holdings Plc said on Tuesday it plans to close 62 branches and fire more than 180 employees marking the end of its branch restructuring program in Britain aimed at reducing costs.

Airbus Group SE may cut investment in the UK if it has to bear extra costs as a result of Britain's exit from the European Union, the company's Chief Operating Officer Tom Williams told a hearing of the Commons Treasury select committee on the UK's future relationship with the EU. All the three British industries summoned for the hearing - aerospace, automotive and chemicals - suggested that abandoning the EU single market and customs union risked leaving their industries vulnerable to extra costs and delays that could damage Britain's competitiveness. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)