PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 16
Headlines
Cinven in 3.5 bln stg offer for German drugmaker Stada
ArcelorMittal calls for carbon levy on imports to EU companies
SoundCloud loses key executives amid funding woes
Generali targets deeper cuts in attempt to stay independent
Overview
German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG has received two takeover proposals including a 3.5 billion euro bid from private equity group Cinven, kicking off a bidding war for the company.
ArcelorMittal SA's Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal asked Brussels to look at increasing the cost of goods imported to Europe from countries without a carbon price.
German music-streaming service SoundCloud has lost two of its top executives, and is urgently seeking funds, after warning in January that it may run out of cash this year.
Italian insurer Banca Generali SpA is planning to raise its cost-cutting target to defend itself against a potential bid from Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, the country's largest bank by market value. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
