6 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 17
#Market News
February 17, 2017 / 12:54 AM / 6 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Allianz to launch 3 bln stg share buyback as earnings gain

on.ft.com/2kXYpg4

Cobham shares plunge after fifth profit warning in 15 months

on.ft.com/2kY1OLT

Bruce Carnegie-Brown set to be named chairman of Lloyd's

on.ft.com/2kY14WU

Samsung Electronics shares dip after heir-apparent's arrest

on.ft.com/2kY1n40

Overview

Allianz SE said it would launch a share buyback worth up to 3 billion euro, as Europe's largest insurance group posted a 23 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profits.

Shares in UK aerospace and defence company Cobham Plc dropped almost 20 per cent after it issued its fifth profit warning in just over a year and said earnings could fall further next year.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be named as the new chairman of Lloyd's, the London insurance market. The 58-year-old will replace John Nelson, who has held the post since 2011 and is due to step down later this year.

Stock in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell as much as 1.6 per cent at the open on Friday after the early-morning arrest of Lee Jae-yong, heir apparent of Samsung Group. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

