PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25

Albertsons explores bid for high-end grocer Whole Foods

Jimmy Choo put up for sale after losing its fashion cachet

PPG launches withering attack on Akzo Nobel leadership

Albertsons is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, according to two people familiar with the matter. Private equity group Cerberus Capital Management that backs Albertsons has had preliminary discussions with bankers about making a bid for Whole Foods.

British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo Plc has put itself up for sale after struggling to retain the cachet it held in the early 2000s. JAB Holdings, that owns 70 percent of the shoemaker, is seeking buyers for the brand and also said it was considering a sale of Swiss luxury footwear and accessories company Bally International.

U.S. paint maker PPG Industries Inc raised its proposed offer for Dutch rival Akzo Nobel by 8 percent to 26.9 billion euros ($29.22 billion), increasing the pressure on Akzo to enter into talks. PPG said its proposal was a "final" invitation to Akzo to enter negotiations. ($1 = 0.9206 euros)