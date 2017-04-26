FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 26
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
April 26, 2017 / 12:08 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Uber venture prepares for flying taxi tests by 2020

on.ft.com/2qc4SU6

Alitalia plunged into chaos as workers reject rescue deal

on.ft.com/2oZLXOC

Palantir pays $1.6 mln in hiring-discrimination settlement

on.ft.com/2oJLcGT

Overview

Uber Technologies Inc said it would demonstrate flying vehicles by 2020 in Dubai and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with full-scale operations by 2023. The ride-hailing service is partnering with aircraft companies including Embraer SA to make the flying taxis.

Alitalia is preparing for special administration proceedings after workers rejected its latest rescue plan, making it impossible for the loss-making Italian airline to secure funds to keep its aircraft flying.

Palantir Technologies entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Labor Department to resolve charges it discriminated against Asian applicants in hiring for engineering jobs. Palantir agreed to pay $1.6 million and offer positions to eight extra Asian job applicants. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

