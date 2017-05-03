May 4 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
StanChart picks Frankfurt for EU subsidiary after Brexit
on.ft.com/2paf3Zf
Facebook to hire 3,000 more moderators to check content
on.ft.com/2qADujG
RBS investors advised to vote against pay policy
on.ft.com/2pGBkiD
M&S appoints Halfords chief to run clothing unit
on.ft.com/2qAqUB0
Overview
Standard Chartered Plc is in talks with regulators
about making Frankfurt its European base to secure market access
to the European Union when Britain leaves the bloc.
Facebook Inc will hire 3,000 more people over the
next year to speed up the removal of videos showing murder,
suicide and other violent acts, in its most dramatic move yet to
combat the biggest threat to its valuable public image.
Investor advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services
has advised shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland to
vote against its remuneration policy next week because it is
unclear how bonuses will be paid out to senior directors.
Marks & Spencer Group Plc said it had appointed Jill
McDonald, the boss of Britain's largest bike seller, Halfords
Group Plc, to run its clothing and home business,
freeing chief executive Steve Rowe to focus on the overall
group.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)