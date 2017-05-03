May 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

StanChart picks Frankfurt for EU subsidiary after Brexit

Facebook to hire 3,000 more moderators to check content

RBS investors advised to vote against pay policy

M&S appoints Halfords chief to run clothing unit

Overview

Standard Chartered Plc is in talks with regulators about making Frankfurt its European base to secure market access to the European Union when Britain leaves the bloc.

Facebook Inc will hire 3,000 more people over the next year to speed up the removal of videos showing murder, suicide and other violent acts, in its most dramatic move yet to combat the biggest threat to its valuable public image.

Investor advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has advised shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland to vote against its remuneration policy next week because it is unclear how bonuses will be paid out to senior directors.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc said it had appointed Jill McDonald, the boss of Britain's largest bike seller, Halfords Group Plc, to run its clothing and home business, freeing chief executive Steve Rowe to focus on the overall group.

