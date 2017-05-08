PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Sinclair Broadcast strikes $3.9 bln Tribune Media deal

on.ft.com/2pR5nG5

Coach hints at further deals after bagging Kate Spade for $2.4 bln

on.ft.com/2psQKpL

ChemChina and Sinochem plan merger

on.ft.com/2psd17e

Goldman shakes up investment bank leadership

on.ft.com/2psA1TA

Overview

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, the biggest U.S. local television station owner, said on Monday it would buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, for about $3.9 billion.

Luxury handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion.

ChemChina and Sinochem are planning to merge next year, according to several senior bankers in Asia. The merger will create the world's largest chemicals group with $100 billion of revenues.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reshuffled the leadership of its investment banking arm, a shake-up touched off by the departure to Washington last year of Gary Cohn.