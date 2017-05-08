PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Sinclair Broadcast strikes $3.9 bln Tribune Media deal
Coach hints at further deals after bagging Kate Spade for $2.4 bln
ChemChina and Sinochem plan merger
Goldman shakes up investment bank leadership
Overview
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, the biggest U.S. local television station owner, said on Monday it would buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, for about $3.9 billion.
Luxury handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion.
ChemChina and Sinochem are planning to merge next year, according to several senior bankers in Asia. The merger will create the world's largest chemicals group with $100 billion of revenues.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc reshuffled the leadership of its investment banking arm, a shake-up touched off by the departure to Washington last year of Gary Cohn.
Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom