PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 19

May 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Facebook makes biggest pitch yet for competing with TV

Chinese group in talks to aid struggling jet maker Bombardier

Roger Ailes death throws Fox probe into doubt

Facebook fined 110 mln euros by European Commission over WhatsApp deal

Overview

Facebook Inc has struck a deal with Major League Baseball to show 20 of the league's games live this season in an agreement that expands the social media network further into the world of live programming.

Bombardier Inc and China's Comac have held talks about a deal that could inject new life into the debt-laden Canadian company's passenger jet business.

The criminal investigation into a wide range of practices at Fox News is now on shaky ground after the death of the cable channel's founder, Roger Ailes, according to two people briefed on the inquiry.

European Union antitrust regulators fined Facebook 110 million euros ($122.18 million) for giving misleading information during a vetting of its deal to acquire messaging service WhatsApp in 2014. ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)