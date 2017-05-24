FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 12:25 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- UK raises terror threat after Manchester suicide bombing on.ft.com/2qi3crM

- Glencore makes ‘informal’ takeover approach to rival Bunge on.ft.com/2qhT16R

- U.S. files suit against Fiat Chrysler alleging emissions violations on.ft.com/2qhGz6U

- Uber pays millions in back-payments to New York drivers on.ft.com/2qhA0Bs

Overview

- Theresa May raised the UK’s ­terror threat level from “severe” to ­“critical”, after police identified the suicide bomber who killed 22 people, including children, in Monday night’s Manchester attack as Salman Abedi.

- Glencore’s agriculture arm has approached its rival Bunge about a possible takeover. The company said its agriculture unit “has made an informal approach to Bunge Limited regarding a possible consensual business combination”.

- The U.S. government filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler accusing it of using software to violate emissions controls. The lawsuit alleged that the carmaker failed to disclose “defeat devices”, or auxiliary emissions controls, in 2014-16 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles.

- Uber is paying tens of millions of dollars in back-payments to drivers in New York. It had been overcharging them for over 2-1/2 years and each driver will now get $900 on average back.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.