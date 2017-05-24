PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Theresa May raised the UK’s ­terror threat level from “severe” to ­“critical”, after police identified the suicide bomber who killed 22 people, including children, in Monday night’s Manchester attack as Salman Abedi.

- Glencore’s agriculture arm has approached its rival Bunge about a possible takeover. The company said its agriculture unit “has made an informal approach to Bunge Limited regarding a possible consensual business combination”.

- The U.S. government filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler accusing it of using software to violate emissions controls. The lawsuit alleged that the carmaker failed to disclose “defeat devices”, or auxiliary emissions controls, in 2014-16 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles.

- Uber is paying tens of millions of dollars in back-payments to drivers in New York. It had been overcharging them for over 2-1/2 years and each driver will now get $900 on average back.