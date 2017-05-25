FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 25
May 25, 2017 / 12:21 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Bunge shares creep higher as Glencore interest digested on.ft.com/2qlsntO

- Ted Malloch not being considered for EU ambassador post on.ft.com/2qlOIHA

- U.S. steel industry says cheap imports threaten national security on.ft.com/2qlpwRA

- UK hits out at U.S. over leaks in Manchester attack probe on.ft.com/2qlEXsX

Overview

- Shares of Bunge held its gains on Wednesday after Glencore disclosed a takeover approach. Glencore said it had made an "informal approach" to Bunge about a "possible consensual business combination". Bunge later said it was not in discussions.

- U.S. academic Ted Malloch who claimed to be Donald Trump's likely ambassador to the EU, was never under consideration for the position. He had caused alarm among European politicians by celebrating Brexit and predicting the "collapse" of the euro and the EU.

- The U.S. steel industry is pushing for the Trump administration to take a sweeping view of what constitutes national security, seeking a crackdown on steel imports from China, South Korea and others. Industry executives argued that illegal dumping of below-cost steel threatened their ability to supply everything from armour plating and other speciality metals used by the military.

- British security officials investigating the Manchester attack are considering withholding sensitive information from the United States after a series of damaging leaks. UK intelligence and security agencies are frustrated by leaks of up-to-date information about the attack which appears to have been disclosed to media by U.S. counterparts without permission. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

