Headlines
* Spotify reaches licensing deal with Sony Music on.ft.com/2tcd4Vz
* UK government signs deal with big banks to increase SME
lending on.ft.com/2tbPoRc
* Lloyds overhauls overdraft charges for retail customers on.ft.com/2tc0FRL
* Amec Foster Wheeler caught up in SFO's Unaoil
investigation on.ft.com/2tbXeKH
Overview
- Swedish music streaming service Spotify struck a licensing
deal with Sony Music. Sony has agreed to trim Spotify's royalty
payments in exchange for restricting new albums to Spotify's
paying customers for two weeks, according to a source.
- UK government struck a deal with Britain's biggest banks
to increase lending to small businesses as part of broader plans
to boost exports and buoy the economy after Brexit.
- Lloyds Banking Group from November is abolishing
fees for retail customers who fall into unplanned overdrafts. It
will also replace all of its arranged overdraft fees with one
charge of 1 pence per day for every 7 pounds ($9.00) spent.
- Oil services company Amec Foster Wheeler said it
was informed by the SFO of its investigation into the group,
"predecessor companies and associated persons in respect of the
Foster Wheeler business" focusing on the past use of third
parties and possible bribery and corruption and related
offences.
($1 = 0.7781 pounds)
