PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Peers censure David Davis over Lords Brexit snub on.ft.com/2f6TybP

Prominent Eurosceptic urges UK ministers to end Brexit infighting on.ft.com/2f5zQgI

Bank of England security staff strike after talks break down on.ft.com/2f6afUL

British fintech start-up Neyber secures 21 mln stg in funding on.ft.com/2f6132I

Overview

The House of Lords EU committee has criticised Britain's Brexit secretary, David Davis, for declining to give evidence over the summer break.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the MP for North East Somerset, has said that cabinet ministers should unite behind the principle of collective responsibility after days of bickering over Brexit.

Bank of England security workers on Tuesday held a strike over low pay in the first strike by staff in 50 years.

British fintech start-up Neyber secures 21 million pounds ($27.73 million) in funding round led by an Indian financial services company Wadhawan Group.