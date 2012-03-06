PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 6

REGULATORS CONSIDER LIBOR OVERHAUL

UK regulators and global banks are discussing a potentially far-reaching overhaul of the calculation and regulation of interbank lending rates, amid claims that the benchmark for $350 trillion contracts worldwide may have been subject to manipulation.

TESCO CEO POSITIVE ON U.S. BUSINESS

Tesco’s lossmaking chain of U.S. stores is likely to reach a breakeven point as early as this year, the retailer’s chief executive has forecast in his most upbeat assessment yet of the business.

STARBUCKS TAKES COFFEE CAPSULE WARS TO EUROPE

Coffee capsule wars are set to break out in Europe as Starbucks elbows in on Nespresso’s home turf.

The Seattle-based coffee chain, which is already revamping its European operations to move away from identikit stores in every country, is aiming to replicate the strong sales of its own capsule coffee in the United States.

TEMENOS CONSIDERS SWEETENING MISYS BID

Switzerland’s Temenos is looking at options to sweeten its planned $2 billion merger with Misys, after the UK group’s lead shareholder joined a bidding war for the banking software company.

GLENCORE STICKS BY XSTRATA OFFER

Glencore said that it was sticking to the terms of its proposed merger with Xstrata, insisting that what it was offering the miner’s shareholders was fair.

CVC TO SELL TICKETEK

The private equity owner of Nine Entertainment, the Australian media group, is seeking a buyer for Ticketek, the country’s leading sports and live entertainment ticketing company, as part of a broader effort to restructure its debts.

CANDY LOOKS TO NEW YORK

Christian Candy, the millionaire property developer behind London’s most expensive apartment block, has turned his attention to New York, buying up one of the city’s best-known addresses.

FBI PROBES FORMER NEWS CORP RUSSIAN INVESTMENT

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has been scrutinising a Russian billboard company controlled until last year by News Corp, suggesting that U.S. investigators are conducting a wider probe into Rupert Murdoch’s media company than previously thought.

BLOOMBERG STARTS WEALTH LIST

Bloomberg has started publishing a daily ranking of the world’s 20 richest people in an effort to keep track of wealth creation round the world, competing directly with Forbes’ well-known list.

TRADE RING MADE 1 MLN STG

An insider dealing ring that included two brothers working in the confidential printrooms of investment banks UBS and JPMorgan Cazenove made more than 1 million pounds profit, a jury was told on Monday.