PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Russian president Putin leaves open hope over Syria deal ()

Liberty Global enters bidding race for Kabel Deutschland ()

Bolton retires after failing to crack China ()

Co-operative Bank outlines restructuring plan to raise 1.5 bln stg ()

Former BP chief Lord Browne to advise Alfa on oil and gas deals ()

Private equity-run brands’ tax bills spark ire ()

Overview

Russian president Vladimir Putin refused to abandon support for Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, despite pressure from the U.S. and other western countries at the G8 leaders summit calling for a transition of power in Syria.

U.S. media group Liberty Global Plc has put forward a 7.5 billion euro ($10.01 billion) bid for Germany’s biggest cable operator Kabel Deutschland, setting the stage for a potential bidding war with Britain’s Vodafone Group Plc

Anthony Bolton--one of the United Kingdom’s best-known fund managers, who came out of retirement in 2010 to move to Asia and try his luck investing in China, is to step down from managing the Fidelity China Special Situations Fund next year.

The Co-Operative Group forced listing of its banking subsidiary will serve a bitter blow to the government’s advocacy of mutuals as a more sustainable alternative to discredited listed banks.

Russia’s Alfa Group has hired former BP chief Lord Browne to advise the company on global energy investments, as it looks to spend some of the $14 billion proceeds from its sale of TNK-BP on oil and gas projects.

Alliance Boots, the pharmacy chain owned by New York private equity group KKR, has accumulated about 5 billion pounds in tax credit over the past six years, prompting calls from MPs to change tax rules that benefit private equtiy.