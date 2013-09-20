PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Empire State Realty Trust, the real estate investment trust that owns the iconic New York skyscraper, plans to raise as much as $1.07 billion from its planned initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs suffered a loss when a clerical error by the New York Federal Reserve left the bank without any of the three-month Treasury bills it had ordered at a government debt auction, sources familiar with the matter said.

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s warned that the recent wave of technical glitches at global exchanges suggests that they have become more prone to breakdowns, and could trigger a downgrade of their credit ratings.

British aero engine maker Rolls-Royce and U.S.-based Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, have abandoned a planned joint-venture to develop engines for mid-sized aircraft.

Online scrapbook Pinterest has launched an advertising business that will charge businesses to place content that is integrated with the photos already on its users’ pinboards - similar to ad concepts developed by Facebook and Twitter.