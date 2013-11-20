FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 20
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

JPMorgan agrees $13 bln settlement over mortgage securities

()

U.S. funds lay big bets on euro bank recovery

()

Mutual regard damaged by scandal at UK bank

()

Murdochs move towards amicable divorce settlement

()

Mail.ru seeks to avoid prying NSA eyes in U.S. expansion

()

Oriel loses a quarter of staff to former chief and Canaccord

()

Overview

JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $13 billion for mis-selling mortgage securities, in a landmark settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and state authorities.

Fund managers in the U.S. have been making multi-billion-dollar bets on the recovery of eurozone banks over the past four months, believing that Europe’s stuttering economic recovery will soon gather pace.

A spate of scandals at the Co-operative Bank, the financial services arm of the UK’s largest co-operative, has suddenly tarnished the reputation of mutual and co-operative ownership in the United Kingdom.

Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng Murdoch are moving towards an ‘amicable’ divorce settlement this week, according to people familiar with the situation.

Mail.ru, Russia’s largest internet company, is expanding into the United States, by keeping its data centres in the Netherlands.

About a quarter of staff at stockbroker Oriel Securities have left the company in the past few months, highlighting the difficulties of the small-cap broking sector.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
