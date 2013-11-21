PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Osborne lent on EU to ease rules for Co-op

()

François Hollande promises tax reform - but not a tax cut

()

Shale boom unlikely in Europe, says Eon

()

France authorities investigate Ikea

()

Bumi runs into conflict as it misses funding deadline

()

KKR takes over French steel abrasives maker

()

Overview

Chancellor George Osborne pressed Brussels last year to spare the Co-operative Bank from tougher rules applied to big listed banks.

France’s socialist government has promised reforms in the country’s onerous tax system but has stopped short of pledging tax cuts.

Shale gas fracking is unlikely to succeed in Europe because the continent lacks the right mix of land rights and infrastructure, according to the head of trading at power company Eon .

Authorities in France have placed the French unit of Swedish furniture retailer Ikea and its two top executives under formal investigation over allegations of illegally gathering data on employees and clients.

Coal miner Bumi’s plan to overhaul its ownership end boardroom conflicts hit a hurdle after the company’s chairman missed a deadline to show he had lined up financing for a key part of the restructuring deal.

Private equity firm KKR & Co LP has taken control of Winoa in a debt restructuring deal after the French steel abrasives maker’s previous private equity owner refused to inject cash.