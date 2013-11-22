PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Several big banks including Barclays, Citigroup and Royal Bank of Scotland have banned traders from some online chat rooms in response to investigations into alleged collusion between dealers over key financial market benchmark rates.

Goldman Sachs said on Thursday it did not suffer a loss in its currencies business in the third quarter, in an attempt to reassure investors after reports that it had suffered more than $1 billion in trading losses.

Activist investor Dan Loeb, who is pushing for change at Sony, has revealed another $1 billion plus position in Japan’s SoftBank.

The World Trade Organisation is poised to seal the first global trade deal for more than a decade, in a rare victory for the body, whose struggle to secure an international pact has increasingly undermined its relevance.

Spotify has raised about $250 million in a new funding round valuing the Swedish digital music service at more than $4 billion.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it was considering plans to do away with the ‘outdated’ ban on using cell phones during flights.