PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 24

Headlines

GE EUROPE CHIEF WANTS UK TO STAY IN EU AND SCOTLAND NOT TO SPLIT

VOLVO PUSH TO REVIVE FALTERING U.S. BUSINESS

GATWICK PLAYS DOWN NEED FOR UK HUB AIRPORT

CEVA RAISES 1 BLN EUR IN COV-LITE FINANCING

TULLOW STEPS UP TRANSPARENCY IN REPORTING

Overview

The chief of General Electric’s European business said the industrial conglomerate wanted Britain to stay in the European Union and Scotland to remain part of Britain.

Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said it would double its marketing budget in the United States, looking to revive its faltering business there and keep a turnround at the Gothenburg-based carmaker on track.

As Gatwick prepares its case for expansion, it will argue this week that Britain will have less need for a big hub airport such as Heathrow because of the way the aviation industry is evolving.

A group of banks including Goldman Sachs and Nomura have agreed to lend nearly 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) to private equity-backed Ceva Sante Animale, a veterinary drug producer.

FTSE 100 Tullow Oil will become the first oil company to disclose its payments to foreign governments with a level of detail demanded by anti-corruption campaigners. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)