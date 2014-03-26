FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 26
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CANDY CRUSH DEVELOPER‘S IPO RAISES $500 MLN DESPITE INVESTOR FEARS

(link.reuters.com/wur87v)

UK GOVERNMENT TO SELL A FIFTH OF LLOYDS STAKE

(link.reuters.com/zur87v)

FACEBOOK BETS $2 BLN ON VIRTUAL REALITY

(link.reuters.com/vur87v)

BANKS PAY OUT $100 BLN IN US FINES

(link.reuters.com/cyr87v)

SANTANDER UK FACES 12.5 MLN STG FINE OVER POOR ADVICE

(link.reuters.com/xur87v)

Overview

Mobile game maker King Digital Entertainment raised $500 million from its stock market float late on Tuesday, valuing the company’s equity at $8 billion on a fully diluted basis and making it one of the most valuable.

Britain’s government announced plans to sell more than 4 billion pounds worth of its shares in Lloyds Banking Group , moving a step closer to returning the lender to the private sector before next year’s election.

Facebook said it would buy Oculus VR, a maker of virtual-reality glasses for gaming, placing a $2 billion bet that virtual reality headsets will be the next big social platform after computers and smartphones.

Banks have shelled out $100 billion in U.S. legal settlements since the financial crisis, according to Financial Times research, reflecting a substantial shift in political attitudes towards the financial sector.

Santander UK is to be slapped with a 12.5 million-pound fine by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday for providing unsuitable investment advice to customers in its branches. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)

