PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

RUSSIAN FUND TAPS CHINA AND MIDDLE EAST

(link.reuters.com/kej97v)

TOTAL AND LUKOIL IN TALKS OVER RUSSIAN SHALE DEAL

(link.reuters.com/mej97v)

MICROSOFT BOSS LAUNCHES OFFICE FOR IPAD

(link.reuters.com/gej97v)

PROSECUTORS FIGHT TO MAKE BATISTA MEET $1 BLN OGPAR PLEDGE

(link.reuters.com/jej97v)

EX-NOVUM SECURITIES BROKER PLEADS GUILTY TO INSIDER TRADING

(link.reuters.com/fej97v)

Overview

Russia’s state-backed fund has tapped money from sovereign wealth funds in China and the Middle East, hoping to show it can attract foreign capital into the country even if the United States and European investors turn away following the annexation of Crimea.

French oil giant Total is in talks to partner with Russia’s Lukoil on its shale oil projects in Russia, as Moscow targets unconventional resources to replace falling production at ageing fields in Siberia.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s new chief executive, announced the company’s long-awaited Office suite on Apple Inc’s iPad at his first public appearance, signalling that he is prepared to unbundle Windows to catch up on mobile and the cloud.

Brazilian public prosecutors have asked that courts block the restructuring plan of former billionaire Eike Batista’s oil group and force him to inject $1 billion of his own money into the company.

Graeme Shelley, a former broker at Novum Securities received a two-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to insider-trading charges, admitting to trading 14 stocks using inside information between 2008 and 2010. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)