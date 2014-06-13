PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Georges Chodron de Courcel, one of the most senior figures at BNP Paribas, has announced his retirement amid an escalating probe by U.S regulators in alleged sanctions violations at the French bank.

Strong demand for business PCs drove U.S. chipmaker Intel to raise its second-quarter profit guidance, pushing shares up by more than 5 percent in after-hours trading.

Twitter’s Chief Operating Officer Ali Rowghani has stepped down following a boardroom disagreement, as he pushed for the company to make a large acquisition of a music company to get more users, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors has made an unexpected move in revealing its technology secrets to its rivals as Chief Executive Elon Musk aims to boost interest in the low-emission vehicles.

French president Francois Hollande met senior ministers on Thursday to consider an expected joint bid for national industrial champion Alstom by Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)