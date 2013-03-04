FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 4
#Market News
March 4, 2013

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Headlines

Swiss vote for corporate pay curbs

Housebuilding incentive branded a flop

Statoil warns of political danger to gas

Lockheed warns on defence cuts

CVC eyes up bid for McCarthy & Stone

Overview

Swiss voters backed curbs on executive pay, which include giving shareholders a binding say on corporate wages.

A housebuilding scheme that rewards councils that oversee the building of new homes has failed to take off.

Political uncertainty over the role of gas in Europe’s power generation sector is putting future investment in new production at risk, Statoil warned.

Across-the-board spending cuts in the United States could trigger contract terminations, factory closures and the loss of thousands of jobs, Lockheed Martin warned.

Private equity company CVC Capital Partners is weighing a 500 million pound bid for Britain’s largest retirement home builder McCarthy & Stone.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
