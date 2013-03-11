PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - Headlines

Icahn signs confidentiality pact with Dell

Commerzbank eyes5 bln stg UK propertysale

Lloyds to reduce stake in St James’s Place

Alibaba appoints successor to founder Ma

Italian banks urged to increase provisions

Paulson eyes Puerto Rico tax haven move

Trader jailed over leaked JPMorgan data

Mexico eyes telecoms revolution

Overview

Dell Inc has agreed to give Carl Icahn a closer look at its books less than a week after the activist investor joined a growing chorus of opposition to founder Michael Dell’s plan to take the world’s No. 3 personal computer maker private.

Private equity firms are looking to buy the UK property business of Germany’s second-biggest lender, Commerzbank AG, in a potential 5 billion pound ($7.45 billion) deal.

UK lender LLoyds Banking Group plans to sell 20 percent of its stake in wealth manager St James’s Place

Alibaba Group has chosen Jonathan Lu, its Chief Data Officer who has more than a decade of experience in executive roles, to lead China’s largest e-commerce company as it prepares to launch an initial public offering.

Italy’s central bank has told some of the country’s biggest banks to increase their bad loan provisions by an estimated 21 billion euros ($27.33 billion) amid deepening of a nearly two-year old recession.

Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson is exploring moving to Puerto Rico from New York to lower his tax bill.

Richard Joseph, a former futures trader, was convicted of six counts of insider trading, leaking information from the print room at JPMorgan Cazenove. Joseph placed spread bets with CMC Markets ahead of a series of deals in 2007 and 2008.

Mexico is looking to overhaul its telecom industry by introducing sweeping proposals that will increase competition and limit the control of telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim and broadcasting giant Televisa.