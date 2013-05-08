FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 8
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 8

May 8 (Reuters) -

Headlines

Qatar eyes Bankia stake in British Airways, Iberia parent

Santander, private equity firms plan auto finance unit IPO

Glass Lewis calls on Jamie Dimon to drop chairman role

Lisbon enjoys strong investor demand for bond issue

Cheap deals drive UK car sales to best April since financial crisis

Credit Suisse moves City dealmaker as reshuffle continues

Overview

Qatar has sounded out International Airlines Group about becoming the largest shareholder in the British Airways parent by buying a 12 percent stake held by Spanish lender Bankia.

Santander and three private equity companies are making plans to list the Spanish bank’s U.S. auto finance business in the coming months.

Proxy firm Glass Lewis called for JPMorgan Chase & Co investors to vote in favour of separating the roles of chairman and chief executive.

Portugal raised 3 billion euros in its first new bond issue since asking for an international bailout.

Car sales in the UK rose by almost a third last month in what was their best April since before the financial crisis.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse has appointed its UK investment banking head as vice chairman of its EMEA investment banking department.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
