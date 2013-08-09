PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Norway’s $760 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has appointed a corporate governance advisory board in an attempt to be a more active investor.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney played down market scepticism that the Monetary Policy Committee will fail to keep interest rates on hold for another three years.

Energy-focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings will float a new energy vehicle - Riverstone Energy - on the London Stock Exchange

China International Capital Corporation, one of China’s top investment banks, is planning to go public and has commissioned an internal study to look into the possibility of listing, according to people familiar with the matter.

Global miner Rio Tinto scrapped plans to sell its loss-making Pacific Aluminium business in a sign of tough market conditions facing the miner, which is trying to offload underperforming assets during an industry downturn.

Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon is buying next-generation service provider Scartel for $1.2 billion as it looks to extend its lead in the race to provide high-speed internet.

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office admitted to an “accidental data loss” of 32,000 pages of data and 81 audio tapes linked to a bribery investigation involving Britain’s biggest defence contractor, BAE Systems.