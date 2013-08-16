PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 16

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Sell-off as markets expect early Fed move

Dell earnings slide amid deal wrangle

John Paulson’s faith in gold unshaken despite ETF sale

L‘Oréal offers to buy Chinese face mask company for $840 mln

Demand surges for copper in China

Equity and bond markets fell on Thursday over fears of an early intervention by the U.S. Federal Reserve to slow its support to the U.S. economy after data showed a strengthening labour market and higher inflation.

PC maker Dell announced its second-quarter results almost a week earlier than scheduled and just one day before a court will hear arguments over opposition to a deal proposal to take the company private.

Paulson & Co, the hedge fund run by John Paulson, one of the world’s highest-profile gold bulls, more than halved its stake in SPDR Gold Trust GLD when the bullion price lost nearly a quarter of its value.

L‘Oreal, the world’s largest cosmetics group, has offered to buy a Chinese facial mask specialist for $840 million.

Chinese copper premiums, the cost of physical copper over and above the benchmark futures prices, have more than tripled since the start of 2013 to a high of more than $200 a tonne, in a further sign that China’s appetite for commodities is picking up again.