PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 23

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Apple strikes deal with China Mobile Data brokers outpace regulators as they mine new technologies Elderly shoppers breathe life into UK high streets US artisan food start-ups bring home the bacon Growing crisis in South Sudan sparks global oil output concern Overview Apple struck a long-awaited distribution deal on Sunday night with China Mobile, a partnership worth billions of dollars in extra iPhone revenues that finally opens up the largest mobile market to the world's most valuable technology company. Companies that create data dossiers on consumers are tapping new technologies to unearth ever more intimate information despite intensifying regulatory scrutiny of the multibillion-dollar data broker industry. Britain's growing army of elderly shoppers is helping to breathe fresh life into the country's battered high streets, with rising demand for hearing aids, mobility scooters and elasticated trousers sending retailers scuttling to open new stores to cope with growing demand. Gold and chocolate covered strips of bacon, pastrami from New York's famous Katz Deli and a subscription for monthly delivery of pickles are among the festive temptations being offered by a whole new generation of food start-ups in the United States. The crisis in South Sudan, which has left hundreds dead, has started to hit global oil supplies, compounding the effects of production losses in Nigeria and Libya and putting upward pressure on prices.