PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

FIAT BUYS REMAINING 41.5% OF CHRYSLER

DESMOND EXPLORES CHANNEL 5 SALE OPTIONS

UK RECOVERY EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN

INSURERS MAKE LEAP IN CUTTING OVERHEADS

ECB MODESTLY SUCCESSFUL IN TEMPERING EUROZONE RATES DIVERGENCE

Overview

Fiat will pay $3.65bn to acquire the 41.5 percent of Chrysler it does not already own, resolving one of the car industry’s biggest strategic issues.

Richard Desmond has asked advisers to work on a possible sale of Channel 5, the British free-to-air TV broadcaster, that would seek to raise more than £700m for the media entrepreneur.

Britain’s economic recovery is expected to strengthen in 2014 as the world’s sixth-largest economy shrugs off fears over the sustainability of the upswing, according to a poll of economists.

A historic change in the way insurance companies protect themselves against natural catastrophes has helped the industry secure the biggest drop in reinsurance prices in 15 years.

European Central Bank action has had only modest success in easing big differences in interest rates paid by businesses across the eurozone, which remain near peaks seen at the height of the region’s debt crisis.