PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 19
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CARNEY WARNS RISKS BUILDING IN FINANCIAL SYSTEM

(link.reuters.com/fuc77v)

ALIBABA FLOAT OFFERS $400 MLN FEAST TO BANKS

(link.reuters.com/guc77v)

OCH-ZIFF WARNS OVER LIBYA PROBE BY DOJ

(link.reuters.com/juc77v)

NEW YORK PROBES HIGH-SPEED TRADING

(link.reuters.com/kuc77v)

VW REFUSES TO IMPROVE 6.7 BLN EUR SCANIA BID

(link.reuters.com/muc77v)

Overview

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, unveiled a radical overhaul of the BoE, introducing sweeping changes to senior management and operations as he warned of risks in housing markets and the international financial system.

Wall Street banks are preparing to split up one of the largest fees yet for handling a stock market listing, as they expect Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to pay them $400 million for its float.

Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management warned its results could take a hit from a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into alleged corruption in Libya before the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

New York’s top securities regulator is investigating U.S. stock exchanges and other trading platforms, hoping to determine whether some of their services give high-speed traders an unfair advantage, sources said.

Europe’s biggest automaker Volkswagen has refused to increase its 6.7 billion euro ($9.32 billion) bid for the remainder of Swedish truckmaker Scania that it does not already own.

$1 = 0.7188 Euros Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.