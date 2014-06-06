FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BNP FACES SHAKE-UP AS US DISPUTE RUMBLES ON

(link.reuters.com/dup89v)

DEUTSCHE BANK WARNS OF MATERIAL DAMAGE FROM FOREX PROBES

REPORT POINTS TO VALVE FAULT IN BP SPILL

(link.reuters.com/fup89v)

KEN MORRISON LAMBASTES CHAIN‘S MANAGEMENT

(link.reuters.com/jup89v)

G4S TO END ISRAELI JAIL CONTRACTS WITHIN THREE YEARS

(link.reuters.com/mup89v)

Overview

BNP Paribas, France’s biggest bank, is exploring a management shake-up and considering the departure of its chief operating officer as it struggles to reach a settlement with U.S. banking regulators over alleged sanctions violations, according to sources.

Deutsche Bank has warned that the ongoing investigations by global regulators into whether foreign exchange rates were manipulated could have a “material” impact on the Frankfurt-based lender.

A new U.S. government inquiry has concluded that BP’s 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was in part caused by the failure of a vital piece of safety equipment that the company did not own.

Sir Ken Morrison launched an outspoken assault against the management of Morrisons, the supermarket chain that he once chaired and that his father founded, saying its chief executive was talking “bullshit”.

G4S, the world’s biggest security firm, said it would end all its Israeli prison contracts within the next three years after its annual general meeting on Thursday was severely disrupted by angry human rights protesters. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.