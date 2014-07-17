PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TIME WARNER REJECTS $80 BLN BID FROM RUPERT MURDOCH‘S 21ST CENTURY FOX

EMIRATES CALLS ON AIRBUS TO REVAMP A380 SUPERJUMBO

APPLE TO PAY $400 MLN IF IT LOSES EBOOK CASE

EBAY HACKING PUTS DAMPER ON SALES

EXPERIAN SUFFERS SHAREHOLDER REVOLT OVER BOARD RESHUFFLE

Overview

Time Warner rejected an audacious $80 billion bid from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox on Wednesday, setting up a stand-off between two of the biggest names in media.

Dubai’s Emirates could buy an additional 60 to 80 Airbus A380s if the four-engined superjumbo were revamped with more fuel-efficient engines by 2020, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Clark said.

If Apple Inc loses its appeal in a price-fixing case, it has agreed to pay $400 million to U.S. consumers as compensation for overcharging for ebooks.

Cyber attacks on eBay user data dragged on the online retailer’s quarterly sales and drove it to scale back its full-year revenue guidance.

A substantial minority of Experian shareholders revolted against the world’s biggest credit checking company’s decision to replace its chairman with its chief executive officer, saying it contravened Britain’s Corporate Governance Code. (Compiled by Richa Naidu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)