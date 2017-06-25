June 25 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Insurers warned of tower fire risk in month before
* Rome sets aside 17 bln euros to wind down failing lenders.
* Mikhail Fridman fund to buy Holland & Barrett for 1.8 bln
Overview
* The Association of British Insurers had warned the
government of the dangers of flammable cladding on buildings a
month before the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79
people.
* Italy began winding down two failed regional banks on
Sunday in a deal that could cost the state up to 17 billion
euros ($19.03 billion) and will leave the lenders' good assets
in the hands of the nation's biggest retail bank, Intesa
Sanpaolo.
* Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's fund L1 Retail has
agreed to buy health food chain Holland & Barrett for about 1.8
billion pounds ($2.3 billion).
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
