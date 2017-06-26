June 27 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* CBO sees Senate healthcare bill leaving 22 mln uninsured.
on.ft.com/2saZvu2
* Flammable Grenfell panels withdrawn from sale for
high-rises. on.ft.com/2saVYM6
* European banks to launch blockchain trade finance
platform. on.ft.com/2saNxjW
Overview
* Twenty-two million Americans would lose their health
insurance coverage over the next decade under draft legislation
unveiled by Senate Republicans last week, the non-partisan
Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.
* Arconic Inc said on Monday it will stop global
sales of plastic-filled aluminium cladding panels for use in
high-rise buildings after a fire in London's Grenfell Tower,
which used those Arconic panels, killed at least 79 people.
* Tech giant IBM is building a blockchain-based
platform for seven big European banks, including HSBC
and Deutsche Bank, that is aimed at simplifying trade
finance transactions for small- and medium-sized companies.
