PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 13
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 12:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Emirates leaves Airbus waiting as it announces Boeing deal (on.ft.com/2jjXrft)

* Saad Hariri says he will return to Lebanon within days. (on.ft.com/2jldQjS)

* UK chipmaker Graphcore raises $50 mln from Sequoia Capital. (on.ft.com/2jniBJz)

Overview

* Emirates unveiled a preliminary order worth $15 billion for 40 Boeing Co jets on Sunday, but kept Europe’s Airbus SE waiting for a lifeline order for A380 superjumbos as the Dubai Airshow opened amid worries over tensions in the Middle East.

* Saad Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon’s prime minister on November 4 while in Saudi Arabia, said on Sunday that he was “free” and would return to his country within days.

* Bristol-based start-up Graphcore, a maker of high-performance artificial intelligence computing, has raised $50 million from Silicon Valley venture capital giant Sequoia Capital. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
