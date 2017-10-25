PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

UK finance minister Philip Hammond denied on Tuesday that the government is about to borrow 50 billion pounds ($65.65 billion) to invest in housing at next month’s Budget, after communities minister Sajid Javid said at the weekend borrowing more to invest directly in homebuilding should be considered.

The National Audit Office has called on the Ministry of Defence to crack down on equipment suppliers that resist independent oversight of the costs factored into exclusive contracts.

Donald Tusk, one of the European Union’s most senior politicians, said that the outcome of Brexit talks is up to the UK and not Brussels, after Theresa May said she was waiting for the EU to decide on the future relationship.

British motoring group AA Plc is asking its former chairman Bob Mackenzie to pay back of 1.2 million pounds of bonuses after the emergence of a second allegation of public altercation involving the ousted boss.

England’s richest football clubs’ push for a change in the revenue model for overseas TV broadcasting rights was rebuffed on Tuesday by their domestic rivals when the Premier League called off a meeting of club executives to vote on the proposals saying there was “no consensus for change”.