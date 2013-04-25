UK press rejects regulation plans, offers its own

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s newspaper industry on Thursday rejected Prime Minister David Cameron’s cross-party plans for a new regulatory system to rein in the much-criticised scandal-hungry press, and submitted its own rival proposals instead.

Last month, the government published plans to overhaul press regulation following a public inquiry, set up in the wake of a phone-hacking scandal at one of Rupert Murdoch’s titles, which called for radical changes to address public outrage.

But the Newspaper Society, a body which represents national and local titles which had argued the government’s plans could imperil press freedom, announced they had rejected the proposals for “state-sponsored” regulation.

“The draft royal charter published by the government on 18 March - which has been condemned by a range of international press freedom organisations - has no support within the press,” the Newspaper Society said in a statement.

It said the industry would apply for its own royal charter to establish a new system, which it said would address the issues raised in the inquiry headed by senior judge Brian Leveson.

“This ... will deliver on Leveson and bind the UK’s national and local newspapers and magazines to a tough and enduring system of regulation - tougher than anywhere else in the western world - which will be of real benefit to the public, at the same time as protecting freedom of speech,” it said.

The industry’s proposals would allow the regulator to levy fines of up to 1 million pounds ($1.5 million) for “systematic wrongdoing” and ensure “up-front corrections, with inaccuracies corrected fully and prominently”.

However, unlike the government plans, which had the support of all three main parties, it would not allow parliament to change the royal charter.

News International, the British newspaper arm of Murdoch’s News Corp., Associated Newspapers which publishes the Daily Mail, and Trinity Mirror were among the publishers to back the rival industry system.

Peter Wright, an executive at Associated Newspapers, said he had spoken to the editors of the Financial Times, The Independent and The Guardian papers who saw it as a good way to reopen the debate.

“No one has signed up on the specifics, we are beginning a process,” he told BBC radio. “There will be points of detail which people will want to talk about.”

A brief statement from the government’s culture department said they would need to look at the plans.