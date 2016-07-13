Aberdeen lifts suspension of 3.2 billion stg UK property fund

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management has lifted the suspension of its 3.2 billion pound ($4.24 billion) UK property fund, it said on Wednesday, as funds attempt to control withdrawals after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

More than 18 billion pounds in UK commercial property funds aimed at retail investors was frozen last week following a tide of redemption requests after the Brexit vote last month.

Aberdeen temporarily suspended the fund last week and cut the value by 17 percent. It has extended the suspension twice.

"The market may take time to find its level," Aberdeen Chief Executive Martin Gilbert said. "Investors should be aware that the price may be adjusted on a daily basis to reflect the funds' requirement to provide liquidity and the need to protect all investors."

The fund is looking to sell some of its property assets to meet redemption requests. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)