Aviva Investors says Property Trust to resume dealing on Dec. 15

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the fund arm of insurer Aviva, said on Wednesday it would resume dealing in its Property Trust on Dec. 15, more than five months after trade was suspended in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The fund had sold 11 properties for 212 million pounds ($262.56 million) to rebuild liquidity, Aviva said in a letter to investors, with valuations achieved broadly in line with market valuation changes since the EU Referendum vote. ($1 = 0.8074 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Lawrence White)