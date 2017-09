LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - British house price growth slowed again in the three months to November as prices rose by 8.2 percent compared with the same period last year, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

In November alone, prices rose 0.4 percent.

Economists had expected prices to rise by 8.0 percent and 0.3 percent, according to a Reuters poll. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)