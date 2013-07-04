FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 4 years

UK house prices rise 0.6 pct mm in June - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - British house prices rose 0.6 percent in June from May and posted their sharpest annual increase in nearly three years in the second quarter, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

Prices were 3.7 percent higher in the April-June period than a year ago. Both readings beat analysts’ forecasts for a 0.4 percent monthly rise and a 3.6 percent yearly increase.

“Improved confidence in both the housing market and the economy, combined with a shortage of properties available for sale, appear to be pushing up house prices,” said Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist.

He noted early indications that the government’s Help to Buy equity loan scheme might be stimulating demand.

“Despite these signs of improvement in the market, the still subdued economic background and weak income growth are expected to remain significant constraints on housing demand and activity during the second half of 2013,” he added.

