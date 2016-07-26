Fund firm Kames says seeing inflows into UK property fund

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British asset manager Kames Capital has begun to see inflows into its UK Property Income Fund as concerns ebb about the outlook for commercial property prices after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Phil Clark, head of property investment at Kames, part of Dutch insurer Aegon, said concerns of a 2008-style property crash had been reassessed by many investors, who were instead looking to capture the sector's attractive yields.

"I am pleased to say the expectations now are commercial real estate values will be far more resilient than the doomsday scenario some initially feared, although clearly there will be some impact of Brexit in valuations and of course some sectors such as City of London Offices are more vulnerable to the potential impact of Brexit than others," he said.

Despite the inflows, a spokesman for Kames said it continued to apply fair-value pricing to its fund - a mechanism whereby the fund manager reduces the notional value of the fund's assets to reflect a swing in market sentiment.

Property fund managers across Britain have also adjusted pricing in similar ways because independent valuation reports and transactions data which determine the value of real estate funds have not yet had time to reflect deal activity since the June 23 vote.

On July 7, Kames applied a fresh 5 percent discount on the notional value of its real estate assets in its Kames Property Income and Kames Property Income Feeder funds, which collectively manage around 409 million pounds in assets, taking the total adjusted discount to 10 percent. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise)