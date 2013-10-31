Britain mulls tax on foreign property investors - Sky

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain is considering imposing capital gains tax on foreign property investors in an effort to tackle soaring house prices in the capital, Sky News reported on Thursday citing unidentified sources.

It said the Treasury had provisionally costed the measure and was awaiting a final decision from finance minister George Osborne ahead of his budget update, known as the “Autumn Statement”, on Dec. 4.

House prices in London are rising at an annual pace of more than 10 percent, thanks partly to strong demand from overseas buyers.

The Treasury said Sky’s story was “pre-Autumn Statement speculation” and declined to comment further.