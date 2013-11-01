FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British finance minister refuses to deny foreign property tax plan
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

British finance minister refuses to deny foreign property tax plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne refused on Friday to deny a report that he is considering imposing capital gains tax on foreign property investors.

Ahead of Osborne’s Dec. 4. Autumn Statement on Britain’s finances, local media have reported that Osborne is considering imposing a capital gains tax on the sale of second homes in Britain owned by foreign investors.

“Well I am only a month off my Autumn statement so I am not going to comment on specific tax affairs - it’s not a leak that comes from anyone near me,” Osborne told the BBC when asked about the reports.

“The only reason I don’t want to deny it is because I don’t want to then get into a whole list of other things you are going to ask me about,” he said.

