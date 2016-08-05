FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Black Lives Matter protesters block road to London's Heathrow Airport
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 5, 2016 / 9:09 AM / a year ago

Black Lives Matter protesters block road to London's Heathrow Airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Protesters from the British arm of the Black Lives Matter movement blocked the main road to London's Heathrow Airport on Friday, causing traffic congestion at the busiest airport in Europe.

Police made several arrests and one lane was now open, they said in a statement, after earlier media reports of protesters lying down across the five-lane slip road leading to the airport from a major motorway connecting London to western England.

One news photograph showed a Black Lives Matter banner spread across the road, referring to the name of the movement which started in the United States as a reaction to fatal shootings of black people by white U.S. police officers.

Inspired by the U.S. movement, the British arm aims to protest against what it says is a disproportionate number of black people among those who die in police custody in Britain. The movement is planning demonstrations in three British cities later on Friday. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.