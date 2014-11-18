FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-British lawmakers back increased rights for pub tenants
November 18, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-British lawmakers back increased rights for pub tenants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects vote against to 259, not 269 after parliament says original result was announced incorrectly)

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Tuesday voted to give publicans more power in tie-ups with big pub group landlords by adding a so called ‘market rent only’ option into new government reforms.

Almost half of the UK’s 50,000 pubs are run by tenants under “beer-tie” agreements, in which they buy beer from the firm that holds their lease at above market prices in return for subsidised rent or other benefits. However, some publicans have claimed unfair treatment and very low earnings from such deals.

In response, reforms were unveiled in June to give publicans powers to challenge rent prices and to install a new independent adjudicator for them to turn to in disputes.

Despite opposition from the government, lawmakers on Tuesday surprisingly voted 284 to 259 in favour of adding an option for publicans to take up a rent only option in the proposed laws, which still have to pass through several stages of legislation before they are enacted. (Reporting by Neil Maidment and William James; Editing by Kate Holton/Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
