FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameron steps in to keep beer flowing during soccer World Cup
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 3, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

Cameron steps in to keep beer flowing during soccer World Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron intervened in a row between the pub industry and the government on Monday to try to make sure pubs can stay open late and show soccer matches involving England during the World Cup.

The time difference between Britain and Brazil, where the tournament is being held, means kick off for England’s tournament opener against Italy on June 14 is 2200 GMT - a time when many pubs without special licences would be drawing down their shutters for the night.

Cameron has ordered ministers to re-think a decision to refuse permission for extended opening hours nationwide. The initial decision meant pubs would have had to apply individually for late licences.

“We want the pub trade, police and local authorities to work together to ensure people can enjoy World Cup matches responsibly and safely,” said a spokesman for Cameron’s office.

A consultation over the decision, involving local authorities and police, will be carried out by the Home Office (interior ministry), the spokesman said.

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), which made the initial application, welcomed the decision, saying that around 4 million Britons watched England’s 2010 World Cup opener against the United States from pubs.

“I am delighted that the Prime Minister has intervened to back Britain’s pubs and make clear that England’s World Cup campaign is a time for celebration,” said BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Steve Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.