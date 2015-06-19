FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PureTech raises $171 million in latest London health listing
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

PureTech raises $171 million in latest London health listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Boston-based PureTech Health kicked off its London listing on Friday, raising $171 million to fund further product development in the latest life sciences float in Britain.

The U.S. health technology firm, which has on its board Pearson’s former chief executive Marjorie Scardino and former Sanofi chief executive Chris Viehbacher, said its listing valued the firm at 364 million pounds ($578 million).

The offer price was set at 160 pence per share.

The group specialises in building a portfolio of early-stage science and technology ideas in the healthcare sector, typically from academia and nurturing them into commercially viable businesses.

The focus is particularly on the convergence of new technologies in healthcare. Many traditional tech companies, such as Google and Apple, are now investing in health, leading to new opportunities for merging different approaches to treating patients.

The move to list in London follows a similar decision by California-based biotech firm Verseon to raise $100 million in London earlier this year.

Allied Minds also floated in London a year ago. It raised about 76 million pounds ($120.6 million) in a listing priced at 190 pence a share, giving the company a market value of nearly 400 million pounds at the time. The shares trade around 550 pence today.

$1 = 0.6303 pounds Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.