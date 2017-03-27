FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Qatar Petroleum CEO says Brexit not a game-changer for UK investment
March 27, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 5 months ago

Qatar Petroleum CEO says Brexit not a game-changer for UK investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Qatar Petroleum said on Monday that the firm felt comfortable with its investments in Britain and last year's referendum decision to leave the European Union would not prompt a significant change in the company's position.

"What happens with the economy of the UK long term with Brexit and so on really will not be a game-changer for us," Saad Sherida al-Kaabi told a conference in London. (Reporting by William James and Tom Finn; Writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg)

