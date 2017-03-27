FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
UK will double export finance available to support trade with Qatar- minister
#Energy
March 27, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 5 months ago

UK will double export finance available to support trade with Qatar- minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Britain will double the amount of export finance available to support trade with Qatar to 4.5 billion pounds ($5.7 billion), trade minister Liam Fox said on Monday.

"No trade between the UK and Qatar should fail for lack of finance and insurance, that is why the UK government ... can give buyers and sponsors in Qatar attractive long-term finance to make sourcing from the UK more competitive," Fox told a Qatar-UK business forum in London.

"We will be doubling finance available from UK export finance to support trade with Qatar to 4.5 billion pounds."

Speaking at the same event, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser al Thani said Britain had always been and would continue to be a preferred destination for Qatari investment. ($1 = 0.7961 pounds) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Tom Finn, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

